Fidel Narvaez is the former Ecuadorian consul in London who was instrumental in obtaining asylum for Assange in 2012, and who spent six years at the embassy with him.



Stefania Maurizi is an investigative journalist for the Italian daily La Repubblica. She has worked on all major WikiLeaks releases and partnered with Glenn Greenwald to reveal the Snowden files about Italy.

We talk to Fidel Narvaez, the ousted Ecuadorian diplomat who handled Julian Assange's case about why Lenín Moreno caved to international pressure, broke his promises, and gave Assange up to British authorities. Interview by Stefania Maurizi.Assange had been granted asylum in 2012, at the height of Latin America's Pink Tide, when progressive governments across the continent challenged US interference in the region. Six and a half years later,For his cooperation, Moreno has been warmly received by Washington, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressing his enthusiasm to "continue to work in partnership" with Ecuador.To discuss the dynamics behind Ecuador's decision to expel the Australian Wikileaks founder, Jacobin spoke toWhen did you first hear about Julian Assange?I first heard of Julian in 2010, when Wikileaks began publishing the archives of American military and diplomatic document.We were not looking for privileged access to the cables, but we did want them available in the public domain. To that end, in May 2011,Since then, I had maintained some contact with the Wikileaks team, soI felt very strongly about the idea of protecting him, because my background is not in diplomacy, but in human rights. I was absolutely convinced that he needed protection.Did you ever perceive that by providing protection to Assange, Ecuador's then president, Rafael Correa, wanted to antagonize the United States?The United States is a major superpower.so it's not in our interest to look for a fight. However, we did want to make clear that we were not prepared to have the same relationships that we historically had. That's why we said "no" to the Manta US military base: we wanted to exercise our sovereignty in accordance with our new Constitution, which allows no foreign military presence in Ecuador.When WikiLeaks cables brought to light one American ambassador's interference in Ecuadorian internal affairs, she was subsequently expelled.What was the most difficult time?was probably the tensest, but after that, I would say tDid the United States send any official diplomatic communication on that occasion?No, not as far as I know. I can only speculate that the pressure was delivered in a diplomatic way, probably through the ambassador in the United States. Also, for the first time, the government suspended Julian's internet connection during the elections, for something like ten days. However, Ecuador was not going to withdraw protection, not under President Correa. But that was a difficult moment.Were you ever afraid?Personally, no. However, during those years, there were a couple of times whenHow was Julian's relationship with staff at the embassy?Contrary to what Moreno's government led people to believe,between Assange and the diplomatic and administrative staff at the embassy.The Spanish newspaper El Paìs recently revealed thatEl Paìs reported that the company shared the information with the CIA. Had you ever suspected anything like that?They were brought on in 2012, two months after Julian's arrival. We needed security because the embassy didn't even have cameras installed, but I think the company was very unprofessional.Do you have any examples of this?Let me describe one small episode. At the very beginning, during the night somebody was throwing something from the streets onto Julian's windows. Assange immediately went to see the security guard and asked him to look through the security cameras. The guard didn't speak English, he didn't know what Julian wanted, he didn't let Julian look at the cameras, and there was a little argument. What does the company do? It complains about him. On the video, I saw that the British police outside were having fun, throwing coins at Julian's window at two o'clock in the morning.So I complained about the company, saying that Julian was not the problem, and asking to see the video — which they never produced, claiming it was lost. I have to say,We knew that UC Global had started toin the embassy. It was in the interest of the company to portray Julian as a problematic presence. Why? Because that way they were justifying their own employment.It's the old strategy "keep the problem going, so the money keeps flowing" ...First of all, there isI don't think there is any ground for this — neither in terms of the Russian state, nor Russian intelligence services.in a way similar to what the United Kingdom has done with the journalist Nazanin Rafcliffe [detained by Iran].and though Ecuador could have taken the case to the International Court of Justice,Why is that?I don't know for sure, butThat was the breaking point. After that, Ecuador began withdrawing its protection. That's the fact.A James Bond story ...That's how the Guardian presented it.in other words that I was plotting with Russia. I filed a complaint against the newspaper, and it is still being assessed.Why do you think Lenín Moreno stopped protecting Julian?Lenín Moreno never liked Julian, not even when he was vice president. He doesn't understand what WikiLeaks is or what they do. At the beginning of his government,— who became the president of the UN General Assembly soon afterwards —I think even despite Moreno's dislike for him.they started making the case to end his asylum. How? They isolated him, they tried to break him down, so that he would leave the embassy of his own accord. They failed.When the isolation started arousing international condemnation, they tried to impose the so-called "protocol," which was an outrageous prison regime of putting banana peels all over the floor to provoke him and get an excuse to kick him out. That was one of the strategies. Another was to defame him in order to justify his expulsion, and to approach the British and the Americans in order to hand Julian over.You were no longer a diplomat at that time, right?No, I left in July 2018, because I was asked to. They didn't want me anymore — and I didn't want them anymore either. It was unbearable. Julian's isolation began when I was there. I witnessed it.Moreno obtained a 4.2 billion-dollar deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Do you think it was related to his decision to stop protecting Assange?Under Correa, we avoided deals with the IMF, but with Moreno things were different.even if he hadn't gotten cash for it, becauseto try to please the United States. I wouldn't be able to say whether Julian's expulsion was a condition of the deal,You lost your privileged position; you are no longer a diplomat. Do you have any regrets?Of course, I've paid a price. I don't think my job opportunities are very broad. If people Google my name, they see that the Guardian is calling me a "Russian plotter," and that the government of Ecuador is trying to discredit me.As a diplomat, the most interesting people I met were in connection to providing asylum for Julian Assange, and in trying to help Edward Snowden.