"Julian's lawyers are asking for the Australian government's assistance in dealing with their client's inhumane conditions in Belmarsh prison which has led to, and is continuing to cause, serious damage to Julian's health."

"This is about standing up for the rule of law, fairness and the freedom to expose wrongdoing. The reported decline of Julian Assange's physical and mental health heightens the need for urgent government intervention. The government has intervened in cases like this before and should do so in this circumstance."

"He has been offered consular services ... like any other Australian would. I think it's important to remember that as Australia would not accept intervention or interference in our legal processes, we are not able to intervene in the legal processes of another country."

Rob Harris is the National Affairs Editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based at Parliament House in Canberra

Julian Assange's British legal team has requested Australian diplomatic help as fears grow for his health and mental state in a London prison. The WikiLeaks founder has been held in HM Prison Belmarsh since his April 11 arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had lived in asylum for almost seven years.Australian officials told a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday that diplomats had not heard back from Assange's lawyer since writing to her last week asking that she raise with him their offer of consular assistance.The 48-year-old is fighting US attempts to extradite him to face 17 counts of spying and one of computer hacking in relation to WikiLeaks' release of thousands of classified Pentagon files regarding the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.Mr Barns said:His supporters say he is being kept in solitary confinement and is allowed out of his cell for only 45 minutes a day. At a court appearance last week, he appeared gaunt and disorientated.The Australian Lawyers Alliance (ALA) passed a motion at its national conference on Saturday calling for the Australian government to do "all it can" to bring Assange home and resist US attempts to extradite him.ALA national president Andrew Christopoulos said it was an important issue about the rule of law and protecting an Australian in a vulnerable position overseas.Foreign Minister Marise Payne last week acknowledged the publicity around the case and that Assange had high-profile and loyal supporters. She said it was important to let the legal process run its course. Senator Payne told the Senate committee: