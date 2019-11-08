Puppet Masters
New evidence: Jeff Sessions was committed to recusing himself on first day as AG
Tue, 05 Nov 2019 00:00 UTC
The former Senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions was sworn in as President Trump's Attorney General on February 9, 2017. His first real day of work was a few days later on Monday, February 12, 2017. Sessions was hardly a day in office before President Trump was set up in the Oval Office by the corrupt FBI Director James Comey on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2017.
Crooked Comey met the President in the Oval Office. He did not tell the President that he was under investigation for the fake made-up crime of 'colluding with Russia'. But the President was under investigation and Comey was the investigator. As soon as Comey left his meeting that Valentine's Day, he ran to his laptop to record his conversation with the President. It was a set up and the Head of the FBI was acting as an investigative FBI official, something never done before or since in US history.
Comey was spying on the President. The President was under attack for false and crazy charges of colluding with Russia, and he was lied to about this for months. Later Comey met with the Senate after being fired by President Trump. In this infamous setting before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey did all he could to have the President removed from office. He said many inflammatory comments during the hearing but a couple comments now stick out. It was one of the most shocking spectacles of anyone before the Senate.
Comey commented that the President was concerned with leaks coming from the White House. Comey himself and his entire FBI had a culture of leaking anti-Trump leaks to the corrupt media.
In his Senate 'Statement for the Record', Comey read that the President brought up the topic of leaks of classified information, and Comey said this was "a concern I shared and still share". Of course Comey and his entire team were leaking bogus stories to the corrupt media that gladly shared them.
Comey no doubt knew this and knew that General Flynn was set up in the White House a week into the President's term by corrupt cops at the FBI in an ambush interview. Comey didn't give a damn about General Flynn, he set him up just like he was setting up the President.
Later in Comey's testimony in front of the Senate, Comey described taking his notes about the President's comments to take it easy on Flynn. He and later the Mueller team used this as a unfounded reason for the President committing obstruction. It was just another set up.
Then Comey shared something special. He said, "We [his cohort Deep State members at the FBI] concluded it made little sense to report it [his discussion with the President] to Attorney General Sessions, who we expected would likely recuse himself from involvement in Russia-related investigations."
It's been reported that a few weeks later, a small group got together to discuss AG Sessions recusal from the Trump - Russia investigation, on March 2, 2017.
By November 2017 it was clear that AG Jeff Sessions was not going to uphold the constitution. He allowed crooks in the DOJ and FBI to run his DOJ by recusing himself from everything. He allowed the creation of Mueller investigation. He allowed DOJ personnel to leak classified and fake information with impunity. He was doing nothing about the clear crimes related to the Clinton Foundation.
We saw this and opined - AG Sessions Must Decide - Create Special Investigations Into Uranium One or Go Down in History as Modern Day Benedict Arnold.
To date there are no indictments of the Clinton Foundation and its many criminal pay-for-play relationships. The Mueller gang runs free and many of these crooks are back in the DOJ and FBI. Jeff Sessions allowed the Deep State to run free. He was instrumental in many innocent individuals indicted and crushed with legal fees to protect themselves.
Jeff Sessions knew he was recusing himself on day one. He allowed criminals to run free. He allowed the destruction of the DOJ and FBI. He is not a hero. He is much closer to a modern day Benedict Arnold.
