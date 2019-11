© Department of Justice



What an absolute failure Jeff Sessions was as Attorney General. His oath required that he uphold the Constitution but this was never his intent. Evidence now shows that on Sessions' first day in officeThe former Senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions was sworn in as President Trump's Attorney General on February 9, 2017. His first real day of work was a few days later on Monday, February 12, 2017.Crooked Comey met the President in the Oval Office. He did not tell the President that he was under investigation for the fake made-up crime of 'colluding with Russia'.As soon as Comey left his meeting that Valentine's Day, he ran to his laptop to record his conversation with the President., something never done before or since in US history.Comey was spying on the President. The President was under attack for false and crazy charges of colluding with Russia, and he was lied to about this for months. Later Comey met with the Senate after being fired by President Trump.He said many inflammatory comments during the hearing but a couple comments now stick out. It was one of the most shocking spectacles of anyone before the Senate.Comey commented that the President was concerned with leaks coming from the White House. Comey himself and his entire FBI had a culture of leaking anti-Trump leaks to the corrupt media.In his Senate 'Statement for the Record', Comey read that the President brought up the topic of leaks of classified information, and Comey said this was "a concern I shared and still share". Of course Comey and his entire team were leaking bogus stories to the corrupt media that gladly shared them.Comey also stated from his notes that the President Trump told Comey that General Flynn was "a good guy who had been through a lot". Of course,This was an attempt to tie Flynn to Russia and the person who invited Flynn to the event, Stefan Halper, and another Deep State spy, Joseph Mifsud were in attendance taking notes.Comey no doubt knew this and knew that General Flynn was set up in the White House a week into the President's term by corrupt cops at the FBI in an ambush interview.Later in Comey's testimony in front of the Senate, Comey described taking his notes about the President's comments to take it easy on Flynn. He and later the Mueller team used this as a unfounded reason for the President committing obstruction. It was just another set up.Then Comey shared something special. He said, "We [his cohort Deep State members at the FBI] concluded it made little sense to report it [his discussion with the President] to Attorney General Sessions, It's been reported that a few weeks later, a small group got together to discuss AG Sessions recusal from the Trump - Russia investigation, on March 2, 2017.By November 2017 it was clear that AG Jeff Sessions was not going to uphold the constitution. He allowed crooks in the DOJ and FBI to run his DOJ by recusing himself from everything. He allowed the creation of Mueller investigation. He allowed DOJ personnel to leak classified and fake information with impunity. He was doing nothing about the clear crimes related to the Clinton Foundation.We saw this and opined - AG Sessions Must Decide - Create Special Investigations Into Uranium One or Go Down in History as Modern Day Benedict Arnold. Eventually, Sessions resigned with the corrupt and criminal Mueller investigation in full force and the House in the hands of the corrupt Democrats hell bent on impeaching President Trump for anything, if not nothing.Jeff Sessions allowed the Deep State to run free. He was instrumental in many innocent individuals indicted and crushed with legal fees to protect themselves.Jeff Sessions knew he was recusing himself on day one. He allowed criminals to run free. He allowed the destruction of the DOJ and FBI. He is not a hero. He is much closer to a modern day Benedict Arnold.