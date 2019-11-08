In February 2019 we reported that the judge's actions with Paul Manafort alone are ample cause for her to be removed or impeached. It looked then like she would kill Manafort before she is brought to justice!
We reported months ago and again in May 2018, that Obama appointed liberal activist Judge, Amy Berman Jackson, was assigned to the most important court case in US history, the Manafort case in the Trump-Russia fake investigation.
Last night Tucker Carlson discussed the corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson.
Sadly, Judge Jackson has a horrible far left record on the bench. In 2013 Judge Jackson rejected arguments from the Catholic Church that Obamacare's requirements that employers provide cost free coverage to contraceptive services in spite of being contrary to their religious beliefs. This was overturned by the Supreme Court.
In 2017 Judge Jackson dismissed the wrongful death suit against Hillary Clinton filed by two of the families who lost loved ones in Benghazi. The families argued that Clinton had done little to help their sons and then lied to cover it up.
Then on January 19, 2018, Paul Manafort's case was reassigned to Judge Jackson on January 19th, a few weeks after being filed.
It is unknown why she was assigned to this case or by whom. What is clear is that with her atrocious and slanted record to date, the Deep State and the Mueller team certainly wanted Judge Jackson overseeing the Manafort case.
On January 3, 2018, we reported that Paul Manafort filed a suit against the "Deep State" DOJ (Jeff Sessions), Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein and Corrupt Investigator Robert Mueller that should have shut down Mueller's corrupt investigation!
We reported for months on the many criminal and corrupt actions taken by numerous parties related to the Mueller investigation. Mueller never should have taken on the job in the first place due to numerous conflicts. He is best friends with fired leaker and former FBI Director James Comey. He met with Comey shortly before Comey testified with Congress and strategized with him. For this alone he should have recused himself. The team Mueller built to attack President Trump and have him removed is all Deep State liberal attorneys and crooks. Mueller's record in the past is scattered with actions that let the Clintons off scot-free on numerous occasions when they should have been put in jail.
We know that Mueller's team illegally obtained documents related to the Trump transition team and these emails were protected under attorney-client privilege. Mueller and his entire team should have resigned after this.
But perhaps one of the most damning aspects of the Mueller investigation was that it was not legal. The corrupt Mueller investigation is tasked with finding a crime that does not exist in the law. It was a legal impossibility. Mueller was being asked to do something that was manifestly unattainable.
FOX News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett explained this in an article in 2017 that the entire Mueller investigation is lawless. Jarrett argued that:
"... George Papadopoulos pled guilty to a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI. He was not charged with so-called "collusion" because no such crime exists in American statutory law, except in anti-trust matters. It has no application to elections and political campaigns.Jarrett then turned his attention to Corrupt Hillary:
"It is not a crime to talk to a Russian. Not that the media would ever understand that. They have never managed to point to a single statute that makes "colluding" with a foreign government in a political campaign a crime, likely because it does not exist in the criminal codes."
"It is against the law for the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to funnel millions of dollars to a British spy and to Russian sources in order to obtain the infamous and discredited Trump "dossier." The Federal Election Campaign Act (52 USC 30101) prohibits foreign nationals and governments from giving or receiving money in U.S. campaigns. It also prohibits the filing of false or misleading campaign reports to hide the true purpose of the money (52 USC 30121). This is what Clinton and the DNC appear to have done.The US statutory law is clear and Jarrett pointed it out. He concluded with the following:
"Most often the penalty for violating this law is a fine, but in egregious cases, like this one, criminal prosecutions have been sought and convictions obtained. In this sense, it could be said that Hillary Clinton is the one who was conspiring with the Russians by breaking campaign finance laws with impunity.
"But that's not all. Damning new evidence appears to show that Clinton used her office as Secretary of State to confer benefits to Russia in exchange for millions of dollars in donations to her foundation and cash to her husband. Secret recordings, intercepted emails, financial records, and eyewitness accounts allegedly show that Russian nuclear officials enriched the Clintons at the very time Hillary presided over a governing body which unanimously approved the sale of one-fifth of America's uranium supply to Russia.
"If this proves to be a corrupt "pay-to-play" scheme, it would constitute a myriad of crimes, including bribery (18 USC 201-b), mail fraud (18 USC 1341), and wire fraud (18 USC 1343). It might also qualify for racketeering charges (18 USC 1961-1968), if her foundation is determined to have been used as a criminal enterprise."
"...Mueller's appointment by Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein violated the special counsel law.To put it plainly, Mueller was tasked with finding a crime that does not exist in the law. It was a legal impossibility. He was being asked to do something that was manifestly unattainable.
As I pointed out in a column last May, the law (28 CFR 600) grants legal authority to appoint a special counsel to investigate crimes. Only crimes. He has limited jurisdiction. Yet, in his order appointing Mueller as special counsel (Order No. 3915-2017), Rosenstein directed him to investigate "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump." It fails to identify any specific crimes, likely because none are applicable."
Manafort sued the DOJ, Mueller and Rosenstein because what they are doing was not supported by US Law.
Manafort's case argued in paragraph 33 of its filing that the special counsel put in place by crooked Rosenstein gave crooked and criminal Mueller powers that are not permitted by law. Mueller was given the latitude to investigate whatever he wanted to and that is not permitted by the law. Manafort's filing paragraph 33 stated:
"But paragraph (b)(ii) of the Appointment Order purports to grant Mr. Mueller further authority to investigate and prosecute 'any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.' That grant of authority is not authorized by DOJ's special counsel regulations. It is not a 'specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated.' Nor is it an ancillary power to address efforts to impede or obstruct investigation under 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a)."Manafort's case was solid but the judge was Obama's corrupt liberal Judge Jackson. On April 27, 2018, Judge Jackson dismissed Manafort's plea.
Judge Jackson was not only wrong in her judgements, she was also overly abusive to Manafort. She scolded Manafort and his team for a statement his spokesman issued maintaining his innocence and said the comments appeared to run afoul of the order she issued limiting public statements about the case by lawyers involved and by the defendants. Of course she said nothing about the many leaks from the corrupt Mueller team.
In May 2018 Judge Jackson addressed another argument from the Manafort team and basically threw it out as well. (Back then it was more than clear that there's no way Manafort was getting a fair trial with Judge Jackson overseeing his case.) AP noted:
"A federal judge delivered a setback to President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Friday by refusing to throw out some of the criminal charges against him.The corrupt and criminal Mueller team next worked with Obama Appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson to place President Trump's former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort in solitary confinement. This was a conscious action to literally torture Manafort for working with Trump during the campaign.
"Manafort's legal team had argued in a Washington, D.C., court that he was being charged twice for the same offense of lying to federal officials. Manafort maintained that the stacking up charges could negatively influence a jury against him, The Associated Press reported.
"U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, however, said in a ruling Friday that any harm or prejudice Manafort could face would be handled by giving the jury "proper" instructions, according to the AP.
"The judge dismissed the motion from Manafort without prejudice, meaning he can revisit it after his trial in the case, which is scheduled for September."
Bernard Kerik at Newsmax wrote an excellent post on why Manafort was placed in solitary confinement. According to Kerik -
"In a very small regional jail in Warsaw, Virginia, sits Bob Mueller's big fish, Paul Manafort.Again later in 2018, corrupt Judge Jackson -
"Mueller, the U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel appointed to investigate any possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign, has charged Manafort with multiple counts of conspiracy, money laundering, tax crimes, false statements, and anything else they can wad into a big ball and throw up against the wall to see what sticks.
"After his arrest, Manafort was placed on house arrest on a $10 million-dollar bail, until the government recently accused him of witness tampering and convinced U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to revoke his bail, and remand him to jail pending trail.
"To a casual observer, this would seem justified, however, to anyone that has been through it, or has witnessed the government's selective and political prosecutions over the past few decades, they would tell you that it is all a part of a prosecutorial strategy.
"Solitary confinement in prison lingo is also referred to as a special housing unit (SHU), or punitive segregation unit (PSU), and their individual cells are called a box, hole, or cage.
"It's basically a deathtrap. A 12′ x 8′ solid steel or concrete box with a metal bed, stainless steel sink and toilet, and if you're lucky, a small concrete or metal writing table and stool. On the solid steel metal door, there may be a 4 x 24-inch window that gives the inmate a slight view of the outside corridor, that can be blackened out by the correction staff at a moment's notice.
"Where prison itself demeans, degrades, and demoralizes a defendant, solitary confinement goes far beyond the normal deprivation of freedom, where the strain of isolation can cause a prisoner to suffer from manic depression, hopelessness and despair, paranoia, anxiety and, quite often experience hallucinations. It can send suicidal prisoners over the edge, and incite juveniles to act out.
"Pre-trial inmates can easily be manipulated into confessions and or guilty pleas, with promises or suggestions of being released from the box, and quite often they will do anything to be freed from the mentally and emotionally breaking cell, including lying, and pleading guilty to something they never did."
"...denied a request by President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort to suppress evidence seized by the FBI from his home as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.Friends of Trump go to solitary - Friends of Obama are set free!
"Manafort's lawyers had sought to limit the scope of evidence that prosecutors can rely on for his upcoming September trial in Washington, D.C., claiming that the search warrant was overly broad and unconstitutional.
"Given the nature of the investigation, the warrant was not too broad in scope," wrote Judge Amy Berman Jackson for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in her ruling."
No individual who disagrees with Obama will receive justice in Judge Jackson's court.
Next somehow after being assigned to Paul Manfort's case Judge Jackson was assigned to Obama White House counsel Greg Craig's case related to the Mueller investigation. The only individual related to Obama that was indicted in the investigation was then let go after Judge Jackson dismissed one of the two counts the Feds filed against him and then ultimately let him go.
After this Judge Jackson tossed a lawsuit over SPLC's 'Hate Group' labels.
Next Judge Jackson was somehow assigned to Roger Stone's case where he was indicted by the Mueller gang after being arrested a 5 in the morning in Florida by 20+ FBI Agents live on CNN!
Judge Jackson quickly put a gag order on Stone similar to what she did with Manafort. Next when Stone argued that he committed no crime related to knowing that WikiLinks because ther [SIC/incomplete]
Stone was accused of making a false statement related to the Russian collusion canard but Judge Jackson said his defense lawyers are not allowed to bring up the fact that the government was never able to show proof the Russians were behind the 'stolen' emails given to WikiLeaks. This was central to his case. If there is no evidence that Russia hacked the DNC then Stone could not have been prosecuted by Mueller.
Stone's charge was lying to Congress but Congress lies to Americans every day with immunity.
Most recently Judge Jackson was magically assigned to most corrupt FBI Agent in US History, Peter Strzok's case where he is suing for wrongful termination. He likely will win his case even if he's behind bars for his man [sic, many] criminal actions while working at the FBI.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson should be impeached and thrown in jail for their blatant abuse of the US judicial system in torturing and destroying the lives of those who worked with President Trump. She should be held to the same criminal treatment that she promotes. She's a banana republic judge at a time when Americans want justice!
