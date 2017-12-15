Judge Amy Berman Jackson
Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch (FW) and FW's current chairman and general counsel, having previously filed suit designed to have the Department of Justice remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and replace him and his conflicted prosecutorial staff with an ethical and honest special counsel, announced today that he has moved to disqualify the presiding judge over the case, the Honorable Amy Berman Jackson.

As set forth in the visually embedded pleadings below, Judge Jackson is not only highly partisan, having been nominated by former President Barack Obama and has exhibited a deep seated extra-judicial prejudice in favor of Mueller and against President Donald Trump in the prosecution of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, over which she is presiding, but she also has a manifest conflict of interest.

Klayman had this to say upon filing the motion to recuse and/or disqualify:

"It is incumbent upon Judge Jackson to do the ethical and right thing as her colleague the Honorable Rudolph Cantreras correctly did in the Flynn prosecution, and recuse herself from this case. The reasons for this are detailed and supported in the motion, which we urge all to review thoroughly. As the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, I believe strongly in having a fair and impartial judiciary, in particular with regard to a matter as serious as this.

