The voluntary interview, which took over 8 hours was conducted under oath was to be kept strictly confidential and would not be discussed publicly unless the Committee voted on the release of the transcripts.
It is very obvious that someone is leaking parts of his interview to the press...Adam Schiff, all eyes are on you.
The letter was sent to Representative Mike Conaway of Texas, who took over the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election from Devin Nunes, after Nunes recused himself earlier this year.The letter also cited tweets from Manu Raju as evidence of leaking. The letter also mentions an article written by Raju and his colleague Jeremy Herb which revealed that Trump Jr. told members of the committee that he spoke to White House communications director Hope Hicks, not his father, about the response to the June 2016 meeting he had at Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Yashar Ali reported.
The letter says that Trump Jr. and his attorneys were promised that the interview would be "kept strictly confidential and not discussed publicly unless and until the full committee voted to release the transcript."
Trump Jr. and his attorney say that while he was still being interviewed, "members of the committee and/or their staff began selectively leaking information provided during the interview to various press outlets, most notably CNN."
Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas also named Adam Schiff in his letter, recalling Rep Schiff went straight to the media to discuss certain details of the interview. Futerfas continued by saying Rep Schiff and other members of the committee purposely 'attempted to discredit Don Jr. by inaccurately portraying the breadth, scope and substance of the interview'.
Don Jr.'s lawyer then cited the recent CNN botched bombshell Wikileaks story claiming members of the committee were disseminating wildly inaccurate information.
All eyes are on ranking member of the House Select Intel Committee Rep Adam Schiff as being a possible leaker.
James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal asked Monday, Is CNN protecting Adam Schiff?
That's the hope anyway. In practice Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) rarely misses an opportunity to publicly characterize the non-public information that he claims to have seen. This raises the question of whether he's violating the rules of the committee by discussing classified intelligence, or perhaps misleading the public about what he's seen. Before giving him yet another platform to hurl allegations of treasonous behavior, journalists should first demand that he show up with some facts.Someone is leaking information to the press; Don Jr. should go for the jugular and pursue the leakers until they are prosecuted.
As previously reported, Judicial Watch filed an ethics complaint against Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jackie Speier for violating House ethics rules in April.
Via Judicial Watch on April 14th, 2017:
Washington, DC - Judicial Watch today sent a hand-delivered letter to the chairman and co-chairman of the House Office of Congressional Ethics calling for an investigation into whether Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) "disclosed classified information to the public in violation of House ethics rules."
