Israeli forces raided a school in the village of Dahr al-Maleh in the West Bank, demolished its wall and confiscated a mobile container that was used as a cafeteria on Monday, the head of the village council told Middle East Eye.Israeli forces stormed into the village at 6.30am, smashing through the gates of the primary school and breaking down its doors, Omar al-Khatib said.The school also known as "Tahaddi (Challenge) 17 School" opened in January, with Italian support. It has 38 students aged five to 15 years old and employs eight teachers.Israeli authorities claim the school is outside the structural plan demarcated for the village, although its foundation is only 20 metres off the plan, Khatib said."Israel issued a decision to demolish the school on 2 January, and the village lawyer succeeded in consolidating its decision," he added.Salam Taher, Director of Education in Jenin, said the construction of "Challenge 17 School" was extremely difficult and was planned by parents in secret."We insisted on building a school in the area and providing a safe learning environment for students, especially because the village is very far from nearby villages, and children were forced to cross the checkpoint daily to reach their school," she added."We have no choice but to challenge and withstand the Israeli aggressions," Taher said.In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Education called on all human rights and humanitarian organisations and defenders of education to urgently intervene to put an end to these violations, which affect the right to education guaranteed by international and human rights laws.The village of Dhar al-Maleh is located behind the separation wall, in place since 2002. Access is strictly restricted by checkpoints and Israeli occupying forces permit only residents and landowners to enter the village, causing significant isolation."Palestinians of Dhar al-Maleh will stand and resist with the simplest tools they have in hand," he said."Today, we call on the Palestinian Authority and the whole world to support the village and stand beside its people who live with very simple possibilities, and are targeted daily by Israel."