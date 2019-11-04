© RIA Novosti / Dmitry Astakhov



Russia wants the demonopolization of "a few corporations" that dominate the IT market, because countries without their own hi-tech solutions risk losing the "right for future," Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told an ASEAN summit."Companies and whole countries are increasingly dependent on hardware and software [provided by] several corporations that actually dominate the market," Medvedev stated as he spoke at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.That, the prime minister noted, along with other, more serious challenges.States that don't have their own digital platforms can lose, if not sovereignty, but most of the opportunity - as well as the right for [a] future in the changing world. If you don't own technology, you don't develop yourself.Therefore, Russia champions a shared effort to demonopolize this industry, synchronize technologies and enable laws covering cyber security and privacy, Medvedev explained. Russia, a country where 85 percent of the population has access to the internet, stays ready to share its own digitization experience with Asian nations, he offered.Russia has recently taken steps to ensure sustainability of its own computer networks.The measure seeks to allow communication and exchange of data between Russian users to go on unhindered if they suddenly become cut off from servers located abroad.