Some members of the Democratic party have warmed up to the idea idea of conditioning U.S. military aid to Israel, but not Joe Biden.On Thursday, by the Wall Street Journal's Sabrina Siddiqui asked Biden whether he'd consider leveraging aid to Israel to curb settlement expansion. "Not me. Look, I have been on record from very early on opposed to settlements, and I think it's a mistake," Biden told the reporter, "And Netanyahu knows my position. But the idea that we would draw military assistance from Israel, on the condition that they change a specific policy, I find it to be absolutely outrageous."At the J Street conference earlier this week, Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders reiterated his previous calls for aid to be conditioned and declared that some of U.S. aid to Israel should go toward the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg told conference attendees that he'd block any aid that Israel might use for a potential annexation of the West Bank. Buttigieg has made this promise on the campaign trail before, but in his J Street remarks he signaled that he might condition aid over settlement expansion as well.Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren recently told a reporter that "everything is on the table" in terms of pressuring Israel. She did not attend the conference, but she sent a video message that echoed this sentiment. "We must find ways to make tangible progress on the ground toward a two-state solution," she says in the video, "Sometimes that might mean finding ways to apply pressure and create consequences for problematic behavior as previous Democratic and Republican presidents have done. For example,These recent statements by presidential candidates come amidst a much wider shift amongst the general public.