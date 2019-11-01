"We are prepared to join the forces with Assad but restructuring, changing the Syrian army. If we agree with the Syrian regime about how we are managing our areas, and then yes, we are ready to join the Syrian army," Ehmed said, stressing that it "cannot happen in an hour," as there should be discussions with Damascus first.
"What happened is the Defence Ministry released the statement where they are addressing us like criminals," she added.
Comment: Well, you did collaborate with an illegal foreign military occupation...
"So, the SDF said 'no.' We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together, not like join as we are the fugitive," Ehmed said.
The SDC is a political branch of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces operating mostly in northeastern Syria, where Turkey recently launched an anti-terrorist offensive.
On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off Ankara, state media reported.
Syrian Kurds Seeking US Help in Becoming Part of Syria's Political System
Speaking of Kurds' involvement in political life in Syria, Ilham Ehmed said that Syrian Kurds are seeking the help of the United States in becoming part of Syria's political system.
"We want to be part of the political new structure of the region, of the Constitutional Committee. We are not represented. They [US] are just using us a fighter — fighting here, fighting there — but we want to be part of the political process," Ehmed said, adding that the Kurds were "looking to be part of the political system, and that's what they are asking America to do and help them."
When asked whether Washington is doing anything to assist the Kurds in this regard, Ehmed stated, "We have not seen anything yet from American side."
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday, ahead of the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, that there were representatives of Kurds in the new body, but none linked to the military wing of the SDC — the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee is currently convening for the first time in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people — 15 from each of the three represented groups — that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.
US Continues to Supply Arms to SDF, Has No Plans to End Deliveries - Kurdish Politician
The United States continues to supply weapons to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and is not planning to end its arms deliveries, Ilham Ehmed said.
"They do [continue to send weapons]," Ehmed said, stressing the United States did not have any plans to end its arms deliveries at the moment.
According to her, the United States will keep sending weapons if the SDF continues fighting the Daesh.
"They have to help us because we have nothing. Turkey is attacking us, and they are doing genocide against us," Ehmed said, referring to Turkey's campaign in northeastern Syria.