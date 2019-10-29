© Reuters / Carlos Jasso



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House will finally hold a vote on impeachment proceedings, an effort to silence Republican complaints about secrecy - and force witnesses to respond to subpoenas.A resolution "that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees" will be introduced in the House later this week to "eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives," Pelosi said in a statement released on Monday.Republican members of Congress stormed a closed hearing earlier this month in protest of the secretive nature of the proceedings, in which only members of the Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees are permitted to observe witness interviews.A vote affirming the impeachment proceedings will lend some weight to the investigation's subpoenas, which are already being ignored. House Democrats have threatened Charles Kupperman, former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, with contempt charges after Kupperman not only failed to appear in response to a subpoena on Monday but filed a lawsuit questioning his need to appear at all. Kupperman was reportedly listening in on the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of the impeachment probe.in a letter addressed to Pelosi and the committee chairs earlier this month.