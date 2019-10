© Garvan Institute of Medical Research



studying DNA from living humans is "very limited when it comes to reconstructing what happened to populations 70,000 to 200,000 years ago."

"I'm persuaded that southern Africa was an important area for human evolution," says population geneticist Aylwyn Scally of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom who was not involved with the work. But, he says,Modern humans arose in Africa at least 250,000 to 300,000 years ago, fossils and DNA reveal. ButConfirming earlier studies, the data reveal that one mtDNA lineage in the Khoisan speakers — L0 — is the oldest known mtDNA lineage in living people.(with a range of error of 165,000 to 240,000; previous studies had a range of error from 150,000 to 250,000), the team reports today in Nature. Because today people carrying the L0 lineage lived in southern Africa and formed the ancestral population for all living humans , says lead author Vanessa Hayes, a genomicist at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the University of Sydney in Australia.Specifically, Hayes and her colleagues argue that the homeland was in what is now the Kalahari region of northern Botswana. Although the Kalahari is mostly desert and salt flats today, it was a lush wetland from 200,000 to 130,000 years ago near what would have been the largest lake in Africa, according to climate data and simulations in the study.The team proposes that people with the L0 mtDNA thrived in their Kalahari homeland until about 130,000 to 110,000 years ago, when climate change opened green corridors to the northeast and southwest. Some individuals left their homeland and evolved new mtDNA lineages that the team identifies., says evolutionary geneticist Sarah Tishkoff of the University of Pennsylvania., Scally adds.Hayes responds that the team chose mtDNA because it doesn't get shuffled in early fetal development like other types of DNA do. As a result, it can be used to trace living people's evolution in a direct line to a small number of female ancestors who only lived in southern Africa, she says. "It acts like a time capsule for our ancestral mothers." Most of the data on Khoisan speakers' Y chromosomes has disappeared as men mixed with other groups, she says., Tishkoff says.The bottom line, says population geneticist Pontus Skoglund of the Francis Crick Institute in London, is that populations move and mix so much over the millennia that