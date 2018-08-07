© Kevin Smith



© Philip Sproull



Science disputed

"The more data we get the more clearly we have an unresolved story."

Tectonics, floating, or people?

© David Baum



"My own estimates would say that it probably might even be double digits, that's millions of years, so well before humans were moving around," Dr Baum said.

© ABC Kimberley: Ben Collins



Human migrations

"So 72,000 years is pretty much close to what you would have predicted if it was a migrant that was leaving the famine that was caused by Toba in Africa," Dr Pettigrew says.

Aboriginal knowledge

"I've always known that the boab has always been in the Kimberley," Mr Dann says.

"There is a remote possibility, however, that the migration direction is the reverse.

Who asked the question?