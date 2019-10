"Baghdadi was a figurehead".Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest after being pursued by US military dogs during a raid in north-west Syria.However, despite lauding Barack Obama for the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, who many saw as a faded figure by that point, the media is now asserting that Baghdadi wasn't that important anyway. Newsweek cited an unnamed "intelligence official" who claimed that Baghdadi "had become largely symbolic."Similar to their reaction when Trump successfully de-escalated tensions with North Korea, the press is so blinded by its bias and anti-Trump hatred, they refuse to even give him props for killing the leader of the most feared terror group on the planet.