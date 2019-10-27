The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to withdraw from the Syria-Turkey border, in compliance with a deal brokered by Russia.The Kurdish-led fighters said the Syrian Army will deploy along the border with Turkey, and called on Moscow to initiate negotiations between Damascus and Kurdish leaders in the country's northeast.A deal between Turkey and Russia inked earlier this week in SochiTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to clear the area of any militias if they do not leave by October 29, when the deal is set to expire.Under the agreement, Russian military police will supervise the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and heavy weapons.Ankara launched an incursion into northeastern Syria on October 9, following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out US forces stationed in the region.