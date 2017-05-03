© Alexander Zemlianichenko / Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has discussed introducing de-escalation zones in Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during talks in Sochi on Wednesday and with US President Donald Trump in a phone call the previous day.Consultations with Tehran and Damascus have also been held on the issue, Putin said.Moscow has already conducted "preliminary consultations" with Damascus and Tehran on the matter, Putin said, adding that the issue has also been discussed with US President Trump, who appears to support the idea of safe zones.However, the different sides in the Syrian conflict should themselves make "the final decision," Putin added."In the end, only they are in charge of their country's fate. On our side, we - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as guarantors of a ceasefire, will make everything for such mechanisms to improve and be efficient," he told the media.The Russian president pointed out that regardless of safe zones, the fight will continue against terrorist organizations in Syria such as Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Al-Nusra Front and other groups seen as terrorist by the United Nations.