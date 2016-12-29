any armed group that refuses to cease hostilities would be considered a legitimate target for the use of force

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed agreement has been reached on a ceasefire in Syria and the start of peace talks."This agreement we've reached is very fragile, as we all understand. They require special attention and patience,attitude, and constant contact with our partners," Putin said at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers.The agreement, which was previously announced by Turkey, is detailed in three documents, Putin said."The first wasin the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second one is a set of. The third document is a," the Russian president said.The agreement is the result of joint efforts by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, the president said."Great work has been done in cooperation with our partners from Turkey. We know that only recently there was a trilateral meeting in Moscow of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran, where all of the nations made obligations not only to control, but also to act as guarantors of the peace process in Syria."The truce is, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.The Russian Defense Ministry has released a list of the groups that have pledged to stop fighting, which includesThe minister said under the deal, as is the case with terrorist groups Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front, which are not included in the truce.Shoigu added thatPutin said that such a pull-out would not mean a stop to Russia's international anti-terrorist effort.He added that he will contact his Iranian and Turkish counterparts to discuss further steps in the Syrian peace process.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saidLavrov said that"We will inform UNSC members of the work we have done and answer their questions," the Russian foreign minister said.Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that, which does not include groups designated as terrorists by the United Nations.Ankara has called on all parties that can exert influence on armed groups to support the ceasefire deal.starting at midnight local time on December 30 (22:00 GMT December 29).The rebel National Coalition announced its support for the ceasefire deal, AFP reported. Zakaria Malahifji, who represents the Free Syrian Army-affiliated rebel group Fastaqim, has confirmed supporting the truce to Reuters.Osama Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance, said at a news conference in Turkey that his group will also abide by the terms.