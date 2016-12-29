"This agreement we've reached is very fragile, as we all understand. They require special attention and patience, professional attitude, and constant contact with our partners," Putin said at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers.
The agreement, which was previously announced by Turkey, is detailed in three documents, Putin said.
"The first was signed by the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition to stop hostilities in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second one is a set of measures to control the ceasefire. The third document is a declaration of intention for Syrian settlement," the Russian president said.
The agreement is the result of joint efforts by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, the president said.
"Great work has been done in cooperation with our partners from Turkey. We know that only recently there was a trilateral meeting in Moscow of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran, where all of the nations made obligations not only to control, but also to act as guarantors of the peace process in Syria."
The truce is supported by seven major armed opposition groups that have over 60,000 fighters in their ranks, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a list of the groups that have pledged to stop fighting, which includes Faylaq Al-Sham, Ahrar al-Sham, Jaysh al-Islam, Thuwar al-Sham, Jaysh al-Muwahhideen, Jaysh Idlib and Jabhat al-Shamiyah.
Comment: Interesting that Ahrar al-Sham joined. Up until a couple days ago they were still debating whether to join up with al-Nusra! Also, it's rich that this U.S.-backed group wouldn't even sign up to the U.S.-backed ceasefire, but they are doing so for the Turkish/Russian one. Wonder what changed their minds?
The minister said under the deal any armed group that refuses to cease hostilities would be considered a legitimate target for the use of force, as is the case with terrorist groups Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front, which are not included in the truce.
Comment: Not only that: they will be automatically reclassified as terrorist groups:
"The crux of this control is that organizations that are not ending combat operations are moving into the realm of terrorist [groups], and the actions against them in all other territories apply as they do against Daesh [Islamic State] and Jabhat al-Nusra [Fatah al-Sham]," Shoigu said.
Moscow led two-month talks with the heads of the moderate Syrian opposition with Turkey's mediation, Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He said the formations control most of central and northern Syria where Damascus has no presence.
"The total number of troops — more than 60,000 fighters. The most influential commanders of seven opposition formations took part in the negotiations," Shoigu specified.
The defense minister added that the seven armed formations control the bulk of the opposition forces' manpower, artillery and tanks.
"In other words, these groups in fact constitute the core, the main forces of the armed opposition?" Putin asked, an assessment confirmed by the defense minister.
Shoigu stressed that talks were also conducted with the Syrian government, leading to the ability to reconcile positions and sign documents.
Shoigu added that if the agreement holds, it would allow Russia to scale down its military presence in Syria.
Comment: Shoigu and Putin's words:
"If you take the decision to implement these arrangements, we are ready to guarantee the implementation of the ceasefire and permanently control its upholding. There are currently all preconditions to stop military hostilities across all the Syrian territory and organize a direct dialogue between the Syrian government and the opposition... At the same time, all the conditions have been created for reduction of the number of the Russian troops in Syria," Shoigu said.
The presence of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria will be reduced, but Moscow will continue to fight international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.
"I agree with the proposal of the Defense Ministry to cut our military presence in the Syrian Republic, bearing in mind that we are definitely going to continue the fight against international terrorism and will keep supporting the legitimate Syrian government in the fight against terrorism," Putin said at a meeting with Russia's foreign and defense ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu.
"We will certainly implement the agreements we achieved, including on the development of bases of Russia's Armed Forces in Tartus and at the Hmeimim airfield," he said.
Putin said that such a pull-out would not mean a stop to Russia's international anti-terrorist effort.
He added that he will contact his Iranian and Turkish counterparts to discuss further steps in the Syrian peace process.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the three nations are preparing a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, to pave the way for peace talks on Syria.
Lavrov said that the ceasefire agreement would be submitted to the UN Security Council later on Thursday for potential endorsement.
"We will inform UNSC members of the work we have done and answer their questions," the Russian foreign minister said.
Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Turkey and Russia will act as guarantors of the truce, which does not include groups designated as terrorists by the United Nations.
Ankara has called on all parties that can exert influence on armed groups to support the ceasefire deal.
Damascus has confirmed that it will observe the truce starting at midnight local time on December 30 (22:00 GMT December 29).
Comment: The Syrian command's statement:
"Following the victories and successes of our armed forces in a number of areas, the Syrian army command announced the full ceasefire throughout the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," the command said in a statement.
The rebel National Coalition announced its support for the ceasefire deal, AFP reported. Zakaria Malahifji, who represents the Free Syrian Army-affiliated rebel group Fastaqim, has confirmed supporting the truce to Reuters.
Osama Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance, said at a news conference in Turkey that his group will also abide by the terms.
No wonder the US just today slapped more sanctions on Russia and kicked out 35 Russian diplomatic staff... THEY'RE RAGING!