Russia finally had enough and pulled the plug on further negotiations with the U.S. The Syrian forces and their allies besieged Aleppo and liberated it. At the same time Turkey was allowed to invade Syria in the northeastern Aleppo governate to prevent a connection of Kurdish areas in the northeast and northwest of Syria. The probably U.S.-instigated putsch attempt against the Turkish government contributed to this change of alliances. Turkey decided to work with Russia and Iran to end the Syrian crisis (and to get as much out of it as possible.)
Before Christmas Erdogan met with Putin followed by a meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign and defense ministers. They decided to initiate peace talks:
Turkey said it will facilitate contacts between Syria's government and opposition groups in preparation for peace talks organized together with Russia and Iran that aim to reach a nationwide cease-fire as the first step to ending an almost six-year civil war.Turkey today leaked further details of the talks (again providing that it is trustworthy):
...
Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed in Moscow last week to seek a truce in Syria and hold peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, in a joint approach that sidelines the U.S.
Citing anonymous sources, reports said that the two sides have reached agreement on a draft plan for the implementation of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, with the aim to extend the ceasefire deal in Aleppo throughout the country.Among lots of rumors, leaked by interested sides, the parameters that evolve seem to be the following:
...
The sources said that Turkey and Russia will aim to ensure that the ceasefire takes effect starting Wednesday night. Later on, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the deal could be reached at any moment soon and reiterated that Turkey is in favor of a political solution.
...
Terrorist organizations will be excluded from the ceasefire, the sources added.
- a ceasefire will be called (and broken here and there) starting tomorrow night;
- Turkey will guarantee for the "moderate rebels" it controls while Russia will guarantee for the Syrian government forces and their allies;
- al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Kurdish YPG and the areas in which these groups are dominant are excluded from the ceasefire;
- Ahrar al Sham, which is internally split about joining al-Qaeda, will have to decide its position;
- all parties of the deal commit to fight the above terrorists (or at least not to hinder others from doing it);
- talks, including the above groups, will begin in Astana in mid January;
- Turkey (officially) still wants Assad to go while Syria and Iran insist that he stays, Russia does not care about this point;
- Syria insists that "rebel"-held areas around Damascus are not included in the deal and will continue to clean them up; "moderate rebels" insist that the areas must be included;
- Turkey will want future "influence" zones in Syria that others will not want to give to it.
While the deal is unfinished there is already some movement on the ground that shows that it is likely real:
- ten "moderate rebel" groups in north-Syria (without Ahrar al-Sham) have started negotiations to unite to present a common position;
- Kurdish YPG forces stationed in the Aleppo city neighborhood of Sheikh Maqsoud began leaving the city and are heading to the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in north-wast Syria;
- Ahrar al Sham has attacked and detained forces of certain "moderate rebel" groups that helped Turkey in its invasion against Kurds and ISIS in the eastern Aleppo governate.
Syria and its allies are in a militarily superior position and will have to keep on the pressure, especially on the al-Qaeda-controlled Idleb region, to press the other parties to stick to a deal.
The real significance of the deal is that it is excluding the U.S. and EU from these talks. That has not happened on a Middle East issue for a long time. The U.S. has overreached with Secretary of State Kerry promising this and that but never delivering on his words. The U.S. lost the game. The Obama administration is miffed and will certainly try to throw in some spoilers and to make it as difficult as possible for the upcoming Trump administration to change course.
It is still a long way to peace in Syria but the perspective is now more promising than it has been for a long time.
Lets see how it works out, considering Erdogan says one thing and then another.
The big plus i think is the absence of western nations in these talks. Nothing but more bloodshed would be the result of any of them having any say in these negotiations.