The lead vessel of a new class of Russian ice-rated warships, the 8,500-ton 'Ivan Papanin', has been launched in St. Petersburg. When in service, she will help defend Russia's interests in the Arctic region.This latest addition to Russia's Arctic military arsenal was launched on Friday at the port city's Admiralty Shipyard. Dubbed 'the combat icebreaker' by some Russian media, she is of a newer design created for the Russian Navy and is, in her role and size, roughly a counterpart to the Norwegian Coast Guard's ship 'Svalbard.'Work on the 'Ivan Papanin' began in April 2017 and the vessel is expected to be commissioned sometime in 2022 or 2023. The 114-meter-long warship can be used as a patrol ship, a tug or an icebreaker for other vessels. Her hull is strong enough to deal with ice up to 50cm thick.The Russian military plans to use the multipurpose ship for patrols of its Arctic waters. Intercepted violators can be towed to port for detention with no external help.The Russian Navy already has a dedicated icebreaker, the 'Ilya Muromets,' which has been in service since last year. That ship, however, is unarmed.