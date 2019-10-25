A second protester has died and more than 350 others were injured during the protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the local police and hospital sources have said.
According to AP citing a security official, 5 protesters have been killed during the demonstrations.
Comment: Since the start of the protests, at least 157 have died.
Videos and photos are being posted online showing crowds of protesters in Tahrir square.
Clashes between protesters and police happened when the people attempted to enter the so-called Green Zone in Baghdad.
The protests against the government's economic policies and corruption started in Baghdad on 1 October. The demonstrators are demanding the government's resignation as well as economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.
On 25 October, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and change election laws but said that the government's resignation would bring chaos to the country.
Comment: Protests are rocking the world, and the grievances are similar in many of them: state mismanagement of the economy, corruption, croneyism, incompetence. The ongoing protests in Iraq broke out on October 1, in Papua August 19, Sudan September 12, Egypt September 20, Ecuador October 3, Chile October 14, Lebanon October 17, and that's only a fraction of them.