Earlier on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi saidamid a wave of anti-government protests.A second protester has died and more than 350 others were injured during the protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the local police and hospital sources have said.According to AP citing a security official,Videos and photos are being posted online showing crowds of protesters in Tahrir square.​Clashes between protesters and police happened when the people attempted to enter the so-called Green Zone in Baghdad.The protestsstarted in Baghdad on 1 October.​​ The demonstrators are demanding the government's resignation as well as economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.On 25 October, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and change election laws but said that the government's resignation would bring chaos to the country.