over 10,000 livestock lost.

29 people have so far died in flood and landslide-related incidents following heavy rains across the country, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said on Thursday.Speaking during a press conference Oguna said another 6 people were injured in the raging floods affecting parts of the north eastern and coastal region."Rescue operations have been moved to the affected areas and appealed to those living in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds," he said.These counties are: Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Turkana, Garissa, Lamu, Kwale, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Busia, Kisumu,Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans-Nzoia.Oguna however assured mechanisms to support disaster mitigation have been activate particularly to ensure this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education continues uninterrupted.The government has assured its support to the affected persons and students partaking their examinations."The Government has put measures in place to ensure that all candidates in the affected areas sit for the exams," he said.