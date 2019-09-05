© UN-OCHA Niger



Niger river reaches danger mark

Les inondations se poursuivent avec intensité partout le long du fleuve. De karma au Niger à karimama au bénin, la détresse est perceptible chez les populations avec des rizières et des habitations totalement sous les eaux. L'intensité du sinistre ne faiblit pas. pic.twitter.com/hDgGFm2LQJ — NIANDOU Idé (@niandou_ide) September 2, 2019



Les inondations liées à la crue exceptionnelle du fleuve Niger annoncée il y a à peu près un mois sont maintenant arrivées. Toute la zone d'inondation en amont et en aval de niamey est sous l'eau et la crue continue intensément. pic.twitter.com/nLaVt8mGI8 — NIANDOU Idé (@niandou_ide) September 2, 2019



Over 40 people have died and thousand affected by flooding in Niger, West Africa.According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in Niger,with most of them in Maradi, Zinder and Agadez, as well as Dosso and Niamey, where around 3,000 are affected.As many as 42 people have already lost their lives. Houses, schools and shops have been damaged or destroyed,Local media said that 5,497 houses have been completely destroyed. The Niger Government has called for the relocation of the most at-risk population.The Niger river at Niamey has been high since late August after heavy rain in the Niger basin from 23 August. The river reached orange alert (second of three) level (5.80 metres) on 27 August 2019. According to the Niger Basin Authority, the rise in the water level has been quite rapid since then. Authorities have issued warnings in Niamey.In Mali, the river is close to or above Yellow (first level) Alert at Banankoro (5.5 metres) and Koulikoro (4 metres) stations.Niger Basin Authority warned that river levels are likely to be high in downstream areas in the coming days, including in Benin and Nigeria.