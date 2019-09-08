A landslide in Ethiopia's Southern regional state has left seven people dead, local authorities said on Sunday.In a press statement, Communication Office, Dawuro zone of Southern regional state, said a landslide caused by heavy rains on Saturday afternoon left seven people dead.The statement said five of the victims were from one family, with rescuers still digging up in the area to find any more survivors.Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September, which occasionally causes landslides in some parts of the East African country.