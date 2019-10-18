© UNHCR/Elizabeth Stuart



This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic - to whom quoted text may be attributed - at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.including refugees and host population.Situated in the Upper Nile State, the affected area is home to more than 150,000 refugees from Sudan.South Sudan is on a gradual path to recovery from six years of civil war and now facesUNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, working with its partners and the local authorities is rushing emergency support. People are seeking safety from the flood waters wherever they find dry land, mostly on small islands asThe area, near Maban's capital town of Bunj, is prone to flooding this time of year because of heavy seasonal rainsis also carving its way through neighborhoods in broad, swift rivers.The affected population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance. People have fled their homes, carrying their belongings and seen gathering together on little islands of dry ground. Flood waters have submerged major roads, making access to the refugee camps difficult for humanitarians. Schools in the region also remain closed.The floods have also impacted access to public services, including hospitals and damaged sanitation facilities - increasing health risks. We remain concerned that the flooding may increase the risks and spread of diseases. South Sudan was recently declared cholera free last year with the fears that the deadly disease could make a comeback.Emergency shelter, food, water and sanitation remain the main needs for refugees and locals. As an immediate response, UNHCR has pre-positioned emergency shelter kits and material assistance to help more than 5,000 affected families/some 25,000 people to rebuild and repair damaged shelter, but more support is needed.Currently, South Sudan hosts almost 300,000 refugees mainly from Sudan's Blue Nile and South Kordofan. An additional nearly 1.5 million are internally displaced inside the country.