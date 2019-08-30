Mauritania news agency AMI said that dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the Guidimaka Region following storms and heavy rains that began around 25 August, 2019.
Fatalities were reported in Sélibaby City, capital of the region with a population of around 26,000. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure were also damaged.
Media reported that 200mm of rain fell in the area.
