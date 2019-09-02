Khartoum, August 9, 2019
Sudan news agency SUNA reported on 15 August 2019 that floods across the country have now left at least 46 people dead and damaged almost 10,000 homes.

Flooding first hit parts of the country in early August and has since affected 25 localities in 16 of the country's 18 states, according to government statements.

Across the country as a whole, 9,260 homes have been damaged, of which 595 are completely destroyed and 3,317 severely damaged. Over 120 public buildings have also been damaged, including mosques, schools and health centres.


Image of flooded areas (blue) of the White Nile in Sudan, 11 August 2019. Image is from the Sentinel-2 satellite from the EU Copernicus Programme

Earlier this week SUNA said that flooding had left at least 6 people dead in the state of Gezira (also spelt Al Jazirah).

Flooding has also affected areas around the capital, Khartoum, where 155mm of rain fell on 09 August according to Sudan Met. Three people in Khartoum state died as a result and at least 436 houses collapsed, leaving hundreds of families homeless, according to Sudan media organisation Radio Dabanga.

The organisation reported on 10 August that heavy rain and flooding affected the state of Sennar and parts of North and Central Darfur.

Flooding in the Red Sea state has left thousands stranded. Radio Dabanga said "heavy rains in Khor Baraka flooded parts of the Tokar - Port Sudan road, and there are fears it will be washed away, while more than 600 families are still stranded in villages south of Tokar Delta without the authorities being able to access them or asses their condition."