"Above normal rains falling in Bugisu subregion causing massive floods and landslides. The situation will persist up to end of October. Persons living in risky steep slope and close to river banks are strongly urged to relocate and stay in homes of friends and relatives in safer locations upto end of October. Floods expected in Kampala, Teso, Kigezi, some areas of Acholi and Bukedi.



"Do not drive, ride or walk across flooded roads or bridges with running waters one foot or 30 centimeters high. Wait it takes 15 to 20 minutes to clear."

Social Media

1 comfirmed dead in Bulambuli. 65 year old man (names witheld) was buried by soil debris when part of his house collapsed in during yesterday's heavy downpour. This happened in Bulago sub county, Bukhatisi village. Our assessment team continues and will keep sharing more updates. pic.twitter.com/8IvJSIairw — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) August 28, 2019



Bulambuli floods; areas affected include Nabiwutulu, Gimadu Bugatiisa, & Buluganya.

Our response team is on ground to conduct assessment, establish magnitude of the disaster and the needs of the people affected. We shall share more details when the team completes the assessment. pic.twitter.com/DvndXciHTI — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) August 28, 2019



Heavy rain caused a river to overflow triggering a deadly landslide in Bulambuli District is a district in Eastern Uganda.Uganda Red Cross said landslides and flooding had affected several areas of Bulambuli District, including Nabiwutulu, Gimadu Bugatiisa and Buluganya from 27 August, adding, "Our response team is on ground to conduct assessment, establish magnitude of the disaster and the needs of the people affected."The Department of Disaster Preparedness and Management issued a disaster alert for Bugisu sub-region in Eastern Uganda, which includes Bulambuli District. The department said:At least 5 people died after a series of landslides in the Eastern Region of Uganda in early June this year.