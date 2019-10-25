Over 6,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the capital, Bangui. Local media reported that the Ubangi (Oubangui) river broke its banks last week after a period of heavy rain.
The overflowing river flooded areas in the southwest of the city close to the river's banks. Further heavy rain from around 20 October has worsened the situation and authorities now fear an outbreak of water borne diseases in flooded areas of the city.
Hundreds of houses have been damaged or completely destroyed. News reports said the neighbourhood of M'poko has seen the worst of the flooding, which has left around 60 houses destroyed.
Flooding has also affected other areas of the county. Radio Ndekeluka said the overflowing Ubangi river had also flooded areas of Kouango, about 170km northwest of Bangui situated in Ouaka prefecture. Over 20 homes were destroyed after flooding in Mobaye, also on the banks of the Ubangi river, in the neighbouring prefecture of Basse-Kotto.
Flooding was also reported in Bouca in Ouham prefecture and in Bambari, Ouaka prefecture, where the Ouaka River broke its banks destroying around 10 home.
At least 1 person died and almost 300 homes were severely damaged or destroyed as a result of flooding in the north west of the country in late August, 2019.
Social Media
#Centrafrique: #SOS. Maisons & habitants dans l'eau à Gbanikoka Bimbo. #Climat #Environnement @RJDH_RCA @RadioNdekeLuka @lesamisdesiloe #Afrique @ABCA_Blogueurs @ZarambaudM #CARcrisis @UN_CAR @ODouacle @odilon236 @PNUD_RCA @ziguele @ZarambaudM @fridolinngoulou @JBKtweets #RCA pic.twitter.com/zhfRop5h9O— Fleury Venance Agou (@agoufleury) October 20, 2019