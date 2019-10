Flooding has affected 3 regions of Tanzania after days of heavy rain,Local media, quoting police sources, said that the victims include 5 pupils from Nyashiro primary school who were swept away by flood water from Mvuha river in Kibogwa ward. Six other victims were killed by flash floods in different parts of the region.On 13 October heavy rain damaged roads and submerged bridges in parts of Pwani and Tanga regions.Earlier this year, 7 people died after flooding in Mbeya Region. Two deaths were also reported after flash floods in Dar es Salaam.