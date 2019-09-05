Local media report that 2 people died after a storm, heavy rain and floods in the province of Khenifra, Béni Mellal-Khénifra Region, on 02 September, 2019.
One person died as a result of wind damage in M'Rirt. The second victim was swept away by flood water in Sidi Hcine.
Flooding was also reported elsewhere in the country. On 01 September heavy rain in the Atlas Mountains caused a massive debris flow in Imlil in Al Haouz Province, Marrakesh-Safi Region, resulting in widespread damage. In August 1995 catastrophic flash floods in this area left at least 150 people dead.
Earlier this week at least 7 people died after flash floods swept through a small village in Taroudant province, Souss-Massa Region.
Social media
#imlil pic.twitter.com/qQL52Oi6C2— Saidiabderrazak959@g (@saidiabderraza1) September 1, 2019
Comment: At least seven people die in flash floods in southern Morocco