At least 28 people have been killed and several others injured following eight days of torrential rains in north-eastern Ghana. Authorities fear the casualty figures could rise.Some 1,264 houses were partially damaged while another 286 were completely destroyed, they said.The country's National Disaster Management Organisation has started supplying relief items to the more than 600 people displaced."The latest situational report indicates that 28 people have lost their lives in the Upper East region of the republic of Ghana.We have about 640 people displaced," the agency's spokesman George Ayisi said on Wednesday.The displaced people are sheltering in churches and schools.Relief organisations have appealed for more support for those affected.Source: BBC