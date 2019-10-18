Flooding has reached alarming heights in the streets of Yaou, a small town located in the South East of Ivory Coast.The country's economic capital is also affected by these floods. Traffic to the east of Abidjan has become difficult as firefighters step up efforts to rescue victims.Last year, the rainy season, which runs from May to July, resulted in 18 deaths and hundreds of affected families.Abidjan has 5 million inhabitants, many of whom live in precarious conditions, with uncontrolled construction, often in flood-prone areas.