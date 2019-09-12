© Norwegian Refugee Council



Nigeria

Niger

Chad

Further flooding has been reported in parts of Nigeria,while the International Organization for Migration (IOM) report that flooding in Chad has displaced hundreds of families.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported on 09 September, 2019, that over 600 homes have been destroyed by flooding in Ngala local government area of Borno State, north-eastern Nigeria.UNOCHA said heavy rains have inundated two camps and a village, affecting around 3,450 people.More than 600 houses, including emergency shelters, toilets and other water and hygiene facilities as well as food and household items have been destroyed. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing assistance and are also working to prevent further damage as heavy rains and flash floods are expected to continue in September, according to forecasters.Flooding affected wide areas of north-eastern Nigeria in August this year. UNOCHA reported that at least 10 people have died and thousands displaced in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.Flooding has affected some areas of Niger since June to July, but has worsened over the last week, with many of those affected in Maradi, Zinder and Agadez, as well as Dosso and the capital Niamey.The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on 11 September that over 400 families were displaced by flooding in the Sila Region in south east Chad in mid August this year.The floods struck on 15 August in the village of Harata (located in the department of Kimiti, sub-prefecture of Kerfi) and its surroundings. IOM said that 423 households moved to the villages of Goulamaye, Aboundouroua, Sessabane, Badia, Andressa and Sadal Ali, all located in the same sub-prefecture.