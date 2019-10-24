The BioCosmos Foundation calls for "more open debate on biology and the cosmos" and targets "everyone interested in science and the big questions," especially "youth and young adults" - incorporating schoolchildren.
As with all proponents of Intelligent Design theories, the foundation extols the virtues of a pseudo-scientific theory that nature is so finely tuned and well-crafted that it could not have evolved via natural selection and must instead have been engineered.
Comment: RT should get with the program. There's nothing pseudo-scientific about fine-tuning, or the argument that it suggests engineering. There are other theories for fine-tuning, of course, but that doesn't make ID pseudo-scientific.
Rasmussen, 81, who hails from Kristiansand in the country's south - Norway's answer to the Bible Belt in the US - told national broadcaster NRK that his "wish is to make much of this modern research known to the public. It breaks with Darwin in significant ways."
Comment: Good for him. It's about time ID got some money to counter the Darwin lobby.
The millionaire agrees with the BioCosmos Foundation, whose members include a Danish professor, a doctor, a civil engineer and a theologist, that evolution "can no longer be clarified as a result of coincidental mutations and natural choice."
Needless to say, there were many strong reactions to a rich and powerful businessman attempting to influence the Norwegian education system.
"It's completely wrong for wealthy people to try to buy access to Norwegian classrooms," MP Torstein Tvedt Solberg told NRK. "This is way too alternative, it's not scientific. It's quite close to rubbish."
Comment: If these are the attitudes of Norwegian MPs, maybe it will take some wealth in order to bypass their ignorance and arrogance. Solberg sounds quite close to rubbish himself.
"When you wonder how nature came about, you should talk with a scientist," researcher Martin Jakobsen at the Ansgar Theological College in Kristiansand told NRK. "When you wonder how God functions, you can speak with a theologian."
Comment: By all means. There are plenty of pro-ID scientists.