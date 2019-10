© Reuters / Carlo Allegri



Pablo Vivanco is a journalist and analyst specializing in politics and history in the Americas, and served as the Director of teleSUR English. Recent bylines include The Jacobin, Asia Times, The Progressive and Truthout. Follow him on Twitter @pvivancoguzman

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates his narrow election victory as a success. Yet, in fact, he managed to stay in power largely thanks to the complicated Canadian electoral system ... and a lack of competition."You have sent us back to Ottawa, you have given us a clear mandate," Justin Trudeau told a crowd at his campaign headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.Judging from the mood and words at Trudeau's 'victory' party, one could be forgiven for not knowing that his Liberals lost over 1 million votes compared to 2015, or that their share of the popular vote around the country plummeted by over 6 points.Jody Wilson-Raybould, Trudeau's former attorney general who quit Trudeau's cabinet due to their attempts to interfere with her office's investigation into a criminal case against Quebec-based construction company, SNC-Lavalin, ran and won as an independent. She left the Liberals in protest, and was rewarded by the electorate for her move.In Canada's flawed electoral system, the Liberals won 33 percent of votes, but 46 percent of the seats. The Conservatives won 34.5 percent of the popular vote, but 37 percent of the seats and the center-left NDP, obtained just 7 percent of seats with 16 percent of votes.Such figures, which might look confusing, are indeed a result of the Canadian electoral system dubbed 'first past the post'. The country is divided into one-candidate constituencies known as ridings. A candidate with the highest number of votes in a riding gets a seat in parliament - and they do not even need to gain an absolute majority of votes (more than 50 percent).Sure, NDP had a good, left-populist program and a strong social media presence, especially in the later part of the campaign. However, most activists I spoke with before the election were pretty unmotivated given the party spent much of the year on the sidelines.On the right, the Conservatives under Andrew Scheer weren't able to capitalize on a weakened and scandal-marred government in large part because much of the country doesn't want either the austerity or the sort of social policies that some conservatives push.For years and at various levels of government, the Liberal Party has insidiously but successfully invoked 'lesser-evilism' to their benefit, and it certainly helped push the Liberals ahead in a number of key areas.He lost just enough to keep his job by playing the system and his opponents in spite of the obvious dissatisfaction of the populace, many of whom held their nose while they cast a ballot for him.