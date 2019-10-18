© Office of the Director of National Intelligence



A terrorist plot inspired by the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US was foiled recently by French police, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has revealed, defending his record after fatal stabbings at the Paris police HQ.During his appearance on the France 2 TV show called 'Vous avez la parole' (You have the word) on Thursday, Castaner brought up for the first timethe minister said, offering no further details.French media filled in some of the blanks later in the day, citing police sources. Taccording to these same sources. Police and the French counter-intelligence serviceCastaner made the revelation while discussing the October 3 stabbing at the police headquarters in Paris, noting thatThe incident, in which an IT employee fatally stabbed four police officers and injured two others before he was shot and killed, was initially thought to be a work-related rampage. When it later emerged that the employee had converted to Islam months prior, the investigators began considering terrorism as a possible motive.France has been in a state of emergency since November 2015, when attackers pledging allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) killed 130 people in Paris, most of them at a concert in the Bataclan theatre. Another major attack took place in Nice on Bastille Day 2016, when a terrorist hijacked a truck and drove it into a crowd, killing 86 and injuring almost 500 more.