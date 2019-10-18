© REUTERS / PARWIZ

The death toll in the mosque blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province on Friday has risen to 62, while 60 more people have been injured, TOLO News television reported."Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, confirms that 62 people were killed and nearly 60 others were wounded during Friday prayers in today's twin blasts in a mosque in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar," TOLO News said in its Twitter blog.Previous reports indicated 31 dead and 50 injured in the incident.​According to media reports, the blast occurred at around 2:00 pm local time as worshippers came to the mosque for Friday prayers.According to eyewitnesses, the mosque's roof collapsed following the blast.No terrorist group has claimed responsibility so far.