© REUTERS / Vincent Kessler



Following a night of violence across Catalonia in response to the sentencing of the failed secession movement's leadership, more protests have taken place across the region on Tuesday, targeting transport infrastructure.There were widespread violent clashes across Barcelona on Monday evening with the city's El Prat airport a major flashpoint after nine leaders of the pro-independence movement were handed prison sentences totalling almost 100 years for their role in a failed secession bid in 2017.So far on Tuesday,