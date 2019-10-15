© Bison & Rose



Chinese tech titan Huawei is experiencing around one million cyberattacks per day both inside and outside the country that are aimed at stealing the company's 5G design technologies, Huawei Senior Vice President John Suffolk revealed to Kyodo News.Speaking to the Japanese media at Huawei's facilities in Dongguan, Suffolk, who is also in charge of the firm's global cybersecurity, said that the tech giant managed to defend itself from most of the attacks the sources of which remain unidentified, but some of its old-style computers have been affected by the intrusions.Suffolk also explained that the attacks included stealing confidential information by sending a computer virus via email. In September,It was previously reported that Huawei had struck more than 50 commercial contracts worldwide related to the propagation of superfast 5G technologies. The fifth-generation network will enable the transmission of a large amount of data and allow wireless connections on almost all products and devices, including military objects.In January 2019, Washington issued indictments against Huawei, later blacklisting the Chinese tech giant and around 70 of its subsidiaries from purchasing American technology and doing business with US companies based on the charges of alleged industrial espionage and usage of equipment for illegal surveillance purposes.Both Huawei and Beijing denied the allegations, calling them unjustified and politically motivated anti-competitive practices caused by an escalation in the China-US trade war.arguing that the tech giant was ready to work together with foreign nations to eliminate the security concerns raised by Washington.