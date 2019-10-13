Church NH
New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, New Hampshire.
Two people have been injured in a shooting incident in a church in the town of Pelham, New Hampshire. The shooter opened fire during a wedding ceremony.

Pelham Police Department officers responded to the incident at the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 am, and found the gunman being subdued by wedding guests.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the two injured people were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation and the counter-terrorism unit of the New York Police Department said it is "closely monitoring the shooting incident" at the church.

Pelham Police Department said that the "incident does not appear to be a random event."

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said that state officials are on scene assisting local first responders with the incident.

"While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," he said.

Pelham has a population of approximately 13,000 people and is located around 40 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts.