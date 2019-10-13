Police identified Sean D. Kealiher, a 23-year-old Portland resident, as the man who was hit after leaving Cider Riot, a Couch Street gathering place for antifascists, anarchists and other leftists. Shots were fired at the car after it hit Kealiher, and the vehicle crashed into a building.
Kealiher, who identified as an anarchist, was driven to a hospital. Doctors tried to save his life, according to police, but he died of blunt-force trauma.
Friends who brought Kealiher to the hospital were initially detained by police, but they were later released from police custody, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.
Police said no arrests have been made and that homicide detectives are investigating the case.
No details about the circumstances of the crash have been released.
Cider Riot, the establishment Kealiher had been leaving, is at the center of two high-profile legal cases stemming from a May Day brawl between left-wing patrons and members of a right-wing group who authorities say came to provoke them into a confrontation.
Comment: Sounds like a wretched hive of scum and villainy.
A chaotic scene erupted during the May 1 brawl, with shouting, swearing, brawling, drink-throwing, rock-throwing and people using pepper spray or mace on others.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and five other affiliates were eventually arrested in connection with the brawl. None of the pub's patrons have been arrested or charged in the incident.
Cider Riot owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong also filed a lawsuit against Gibson and his associates seeking $1 million in damages.
The cidery itself is up for sale, according to a listing on ProBrewer.com.
Goldman-Armstrong previously told The Oregonian/OregonLive the clash outside Cider Riot and the months of headlines it's generated had nothing to do with the decision to sell.
Investigators think people have information about Saturday's incident and "the chain of events" preceding it, police said.
A memorial had cropped up Saturday in front of the Democratic Party of Oregon building on Ninth Avenue, where a blood stain could be seen on the sidewalk. The Democratic Party of Oregon building is a two-minute walk from Cider Riot.
Police ask anyone who has information to contact Detective Scott Broughton (503-823-3774; Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov) or Detective Rico Beniga (503-823-0457; Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.)
Comment: It's a tragedy, of course, that anyone would lose their life in an accident such as this. But it will be interesting to see more details emerge. Was it a simple accident or a confrontation between rival idiot factions in the culture war?