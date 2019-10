© Portland Police Bureau



A Portland activist died after being hit by an SUV early Saturday near a Northeast Portland cidery and left-wing hangout, according to multiple people who knew him.Police identified Sean D. Kealiher, a 23-year-old Portland resident, as the man who was hit after leaving Cider Riot , a Couch Street gathering place for antifascists, anarchists and other leftists.Kealiher, who identified as an anarchist, was driven to a hospital. Doctors tried to save his life, according to police, but he died of blunt-force trauma.Friends who brought Kealiher to the hospital were initially detained by police, but they were later released from police custody, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and five other affiliates were eventually arrested in connection with the brawl. None of the pub's patrons have been arrested or charged in the incident.Cider Riot owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong also filed a lawsuit against Gibson and his associates seeking $1 million in damages.The cidery itself is up for sale , according to a listing on ProBrewer.com Goldman-Armstrong previously told The Oregonian/OregonLive the clash outside Cider Riot and the months of headlines it's generated had nothing to do with the decision to sell.Investigators think people have information about Saturday's incident and "the chain of events" preceding it, police said.A memorial had cropped up Saturday in front of the Democratic Party of Oregon building on Ninth Avenue, where a blood stain could be seen on the sidewalk. The Democratic Party of Oregon building is a two-minute walk from Cider Riot Police ask anyone who has information to contact Detective Scott Broughton (503-823-3774; Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov ) or Detective Rico Beniga (503-823-0457; Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov .)