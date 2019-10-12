© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy



The territorial integrity of Syria must be fully restored and all foreign forces should withdraw, including Russia if Damascus decides it doesn't need Moscow's help anymore, according to President Vladimir Putin."This is true for everyone. If Syria's new legitimate government chooses to say that they have no more need for Russia's military presence, this will be just as true for Russia."Meanwhile, Moscow's stance on the settlement in Syria remains unchanged and was already relayed to its partners Iran, Turkey and the US, the president noted. "Syria must be free from other states' military presence. And the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic must be completely restored."Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from border areas in northeastern Syria, saying it was time to "get out of ridiculous endless wars."Unlike the Russian military, which arrived in the country at an invitation of the government in Damascus, US forces have been in Syria illegally since 2016. The Syrian government has repeatedly blasted the American military presence as a violation of its sovereignty.During the interview, the Russian leader decried attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, no matter who was behind them. He also urged Iran's neighbors to "respect" the interests of Tehran as a country that has "existed on its territory for thousands of years," and