© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

Fact1: The creation of some kind of independent Kurdistan has been both an Israeli dream for decades and a crucial element of the Israeli plans to "reconfigure" the region. Fact2: The Turks could *never* execute that attack without Russia's agreement. Not only does Russia have some of her top-of-the-line integrated air defenses in northern Syria (the Khmeimin Aerospace Forces base and the Tartus naval base), she also has very powerful EW and SIGNIT capabilities. The only way for Turkey to try to force their way through that air defense "cupola" would be to attack the Russian forces in Syria which would result in a war with Russia which Turkey has no chance in hell of winning. Fact3: The Russians also have a lot of weight with the Syrian government who also had to agree to let the Turks operate in their skies. Remember that while the Syrians don't have air defense systems as sophisticated and powerful as the Russians, they now have a pretty decent and effective integrated air defense system (as shown by how easily it defeated US cruise missile attack). If the Russians really wanted to do Israel's bidding, they could have also convinced the Syrian to defend their airspace. Finally, the Syrians could move forces in an oppose the Turkish invasion. None of that happened.

Even if true, this still means that the Israeli dream of some kind of independent Kurdistan will never happen. Whatever Ergodan did or did not promise the Russians and the Syrians, he fully realizes that Turkey cannot afford to let an anti-Kurdish operation turn into a shooting war with Russia and/or Syria. Thus whatever solution Ankara would want to impose on northern Syria, it would have to be agree upon with Russia, Syria and, I would argue, Iran. Israel is basically irrelevant now, especially since the US forces have left. Finally, see for yourself what the Chinese write (as opposed to the AngloZionist legacy media) about this (emphasis added): Both sides noted the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty.



MOSCOW, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ankara's military operation in northern Syria over the phone, the Kremlin said Wednesday."Putin called on Turkish partners to carefully weigh the situation so as not to damage the overall efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said in a press release."Both sides noted the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty" it read. Earlier in the day, Erdogan announced that his country had launched a military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish forces that Ankara considers terrorists and separatists.

This will not be an analysis or even a commentary. Neither am I siding with, or expressing support for, the Turkish military operation in northern Syria. Finally, I am not discussing the legitimacy (or lack thereof) of the Kurdish Independence movement. All I propose to do here, is to draw your attention to a series of facts and logical imperatives which, in my opinion debunk and falsify the disinformation campaign aimed at convincing us that Putin and Netanyahu are working hand in glove or, even better, that Putin is a puppet of the Israelis. So, with that in mind, here we go:Instead, Erdogan gave the Russians (and, via them, the Syrians) assurances that this operation will be limited in scope and nature and that this is not an attack on Syria's sovereignty. Since, what that meant in plain English is "no worries, we will disrupt and suppress the Kurdish attempt to built some kind of Kurdish independent state and then we will limit ourselves to limited, punctual, operations if and when needed. This is all in your interests too." Which is quite true!To the Turks, the Russians are probably saying: "If the Kurds agree to some autonomy under a unitary Syrian state, then Damascus will be responsible for law and order in northern Syria, which is the best you can hope for".I believe that this is exactly what will happen next. That is also, in my opinion, the only viable solution for the Kurds.Bottom line:But if Russia was defending Israeli interests, why is nobody saying that "Russia back-stabbed Israel"?Because this hypothesis is based on a false premise, that's all!As for those who promoted it, I leave you to decide whether they were sincerely wrong or whether they were trying to acquire some public visibility by voicing these imbecilic rumors.Finally, I already see that a lot of news sources are now saying that Erdogan is planning an annexation of northern Syria. This is what I make of this hypothesis:QED.The truth is simple:, and while it is sufficient to carefully "massage" the public discourse inside Russia about Israel (most Russians have no idea about the real nature and policies of the last openly and proudly racist state on the planet, at least those who get most of their info from the very philosemitic Russian public media),Yes, the Russians are all happy to smile and say good things about the Israelis, but that sure does not mean that they don't understand whom they are dealing with. Likewise, those who need to know do know about the hatred most Israeli decision makers have for Russians, Christianity or even all non-Jews.Maybe one day the prediction that Russia will become an Israeli/Zionist puppet will come true. Maybe. But "maybe in the future" does not mean that it already has. Besides, even an infinitesimal chance qualifies as "maybe", but that hardly means that we can be confident, or even hopeful, that it will happen. If I play the lottery tomorrow, I might win. But that is not a reason to say that I have already won or that I will win tomorrow.Conclusion: the hypothesis that Putin/Russia are working with, or for, the Israelis cannot be sustained. Facts have conclusively falsified it (in fact, any honest and competent analysis of past facts would already also have done so too).As for myself, I consider that the task is done, I have now conclusively debunked that toxic canard and I won't waste any more of my time with this nonsense.Here is my concluding advice: I recommend you carefully take down the names of the individuals and media sources who spread that toxic nonsense and remember that they lied to you this time when, the next time around, they come up with the next form of sensationalism, click-baiting and disinformation (which they will, trust me, that is all they can really do).