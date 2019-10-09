© Tehran Times



The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in remarks on Wednesday that although Iran was able to build nuclear weapons it did not do so because according to Islamic sharia it is absolutely banned and there is no reason to waste money for production and stockpile of such weapons."Though we were able to take such a step, based on the decree of the dear Islam we declared it completely haram (religiously banned), therefore there is no reason to incur cost for production and stockpiling of a weapon that its use is absolutely haram," the Leader said in a meeting with a large number of highly-talented youth.Ayatollah Khamenei said that"In the case of the key and very beneficial nuclear science... when it was paired with a thirst for more power, it resulted in the creation of the nuclear weapon and turned into a major threat to the world and humanity," he said, according to Press TV.Ayatollah Khamenei said that while Iran sees no shame in learning new sciences from others, it does not want its universities to replicate the American education system and copy the "wrong Western culture.""Imitating others will kill innovation and the real vigor that comes with science," the Leader noted.Elsewhere in the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for an acceleration in the pace of scientific progress.Although the Islamic Republic has gloriously gained top world positions in a number of new sciences such as nanotechnology and biotechnology in recent years, such advances are "by no means adequate" and should not satisfy Iran, and the scientific progress must be accelerated, the Leader said, according to Tasnim.The Leader also referring to his visit to an exhibition of knowledge-based companies on Tuesday, saying, "Yesterday (Tuesday) there was an exhibition here; I witnessed the enthusiasm, confidence and self-esteem. Out of the several thousand knowledge enterprises, there were only 30 companies present. We have 4000 knowledge enterprises now; that should reach 400,000.""Of course," he added, "the legal infrastructure of these companies must be provided first; and the barriers should be removed."Ayatollah Khamenei also advised officials to protect the talented generation from becoming subjected to the phenomenon of brain drain that is being encouraged by certain groups.The Iranian prodigies are the valuable assets of their own country and must be protected against attempts to lure them out of the country by using financial incentives and other false promises.The Leader hailed the Iranian scientists' achievements in defense industry, medical sciences, engineering, nanotechnology and peaceful nuclear energy despite the increasing foreign pressure."We live in a different situation than others," Ayatollah Khamenei said. "We need to think Iranian, act Iranian and live Iranian and this trend can be accelerated by adopting the Islamic-Iranian blueprint for progress."He said Iranians need to attain such high scientific standards that "in 50 years' time, all talented people wishing to acquire the latest scientific findings should learn the language of Farsi. This is something that can be achieved through reliance on Iranian genius, intellect and persistence."Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the society of the talented Iranians to play a role in public diplomacy, saying, "Our approach is neither socialist nor based on liberal democracy. Thanks to Islam, we offered a third way to nations, as we should further attract the hearts to this beneficial approach for humanity with our logical words and deeds, and to save nations from the increasing influence of the decadent Western culture."