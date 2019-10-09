© REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev



Dutch lawmakers have voted to launch an investigation into Ukraine's involvement in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17. The Netherlands has blamed Russia for the tragedy - a stance that has been criticized by Malaysia.MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was downed over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.The Dutch-led investigators listed three Russians and a Ukrainian as suspects in the incident, but their findings have been criticized by the Malaysian government.Russia has maintained that it had nothing to do with the aircraft's downing. It supplied radar data and evidence from experiments to the Dutch-led experts proving that the missile that destroyed the Malaysian plane belonged to the Ukrainian military, but this data has been brushed aside.