Hundreds of young transgender people are seeking help to return to their original sex, a woman who is setting up a charity has told Sky News.Charlie Evans, 28, was born female but identified as male for nearly 10 years before detransitioning.The number of young people seeking gender transition is at an all-time high but we hear very little, if anything, about those who may come to regret their decision.There is currently no data to reflect the number who may be unhappy in their new gender or who may opt to detransition to their biological sex.Charlie says she has been contacted by "hundreds" of people seeking help - 30 people alone in her area of Newcastle."I think some of the common characteristics are that they tend to be around their mid-20s, they're mostly female and mostly same-sex attracted, andas well."Sky News went to meet one person who has contacted Charlie's network for help.She does not want to be identified so we have changed her name.Ruby is now 21 but first began identifying as male at 13.After taking testosterone her voice got a lot deeper, she grew facial hair and her body changed.She had been planning to have surgery to remove her breasts this summer.However, in May, Ruby voiced the growing doubts she had been harbouring and made the decision to come off testosterone and detransition to identify as female.The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust offers gender identity services for children under 18, with some patients as young as three or four years old.With referrals at a record high, it suggests cases of detransition will rise too.In a statement, a trust spokesperson said: "Decisions about physical interventions made in our care are arrived at after a thorough exploration process. While some of our patients may decide not to pursue physical treatment or drop out of treatment, the experience of regret described here is rarely seen."Gender transition has positive outcomes for many people andBut some believe further research and more discussion is needed in treating people with gender dysphoria, as well as more options for them than gender transition.