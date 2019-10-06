© FILE PHOTO REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A camera has captured the dramatic moment when a man - reportedly an off-duty police officer - was dragged away from his car and firebombed by rioters amid violent clashes in Hong Kong.Footage shared by Xinhua news agency shows. He dropped a sidearm on the ground.Further into the clip, he is seen making a phone call, at which point a second petrol bomb explodes under his legs.Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam accused the violent protesters of creating "a very dark night" for the city."Everyone is very worried and concerned, or even scared," she said in a recorded video statement released on Saturday.Earlier, the city suspended all underground and train services as the authorities braced for another wave of violence on Saturday on the back of a failed new ban on face masks.