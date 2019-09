© Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke



Hong Kong protest figurehead Joshua Wong, who has been rocking up to 'pro-democracy' meetings with various Western officials in recent weeks, has been spotted hanging out with the chairman of the White Helmets in Berlin.Wong attended the 'Bild 100' summer party in Berlin this week, where- a fact that did not go unnoticed on Twitter.There was another familiar face in the snaps, too:when Ukraine was in Washington's regime-change crosshairs.But Wong has had some questionable high-level meetings, too.at the event - with that tete-a-tete quickly slammed by Beijing.These meetings come on the heels of photos showingwhich raised more suspicions that Washington had a hand in the recent violent anti-China protests.Skip back a little further in time and there are alsoBut Wong doesn't discriminate. It seems he'll meet with any American willing to meet him.If he wants to avoid the appearance of being used as a US regime-change asset, Wong certainly seems to be going about things the wrong way.