Britain's plans for leaving the EU cannot even serve as a rough outline for a final agreement, a group of MEPs have stated. Boris Johnson has been rushing to strike a deal ahead of the October 31 deadline for leaving the bloc.The European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group (BSG) met with the European Commission's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to discuss the latest offers being floated by London.Guy Verhofstadt, the BSG's chair and Brexit co-ordinator, revealed that the European Parliament had major issues with the UK prime minister's proposals.European Council President Donald Tusk has cast major doubts about the viability of the UK government's proposals. Tusk, who spoke to both the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Johnson on Thursday afternoon, warned that despite remaining open to discussions,by the UK's Brexit plans.Johnson submitted the potential deal to the EU on Wednesday, as part of a last-ditch effort to keep his promise to leave the union by the end of the month.If ratified, it would mean thatHowever,which is an EU member state. Therefore,on some trade, both between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and between Northern Ireland and mainland UK.Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Johnson pleaded with British lawmakers to back his proposal and avoid a "no deal" Brexit.Johnson has come under fire for trying to temporarily shut down Parliament, a move which many viewed as an attempt to push through his Brexit plan without parliamentary interference. He previously vowed to take his country out of the bloc by October 31, "do or die," but now claims that leaving without a deal would be "a failure of statecraft for which all parties would be held responsible."