"...UK and EU customs regimes taking place electronically, and with the small number of physical checks needed conducted at traders' premises or other points on the supply chain."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent Brussels hisPublishing his letter to the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday via social media, Johnson's "final offer" Brexit proposals contain alternatives to the contentious Irish backstop issue, which he describes as a "bridge to nowhere."However,Therefore, checks would be necessary on some trade, both between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and between Northern Ireland and mainland UK.On the crucial issue of physical infrastructure to conduct customs checks, which Brussels has ruled unacceptable in any deal agreed, the UK government concede their proposals would require a small number at traders' premises.The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Tory administration's key Northern Irish allies in government, have given their approval to Johnson's plans for a renegotiated Brexit deal.The proposals state that consent to the arrangements in Northern Ireland should be sought every four years from their Assembly and Executive, before the end of the transition period, scheduled for December 31, 2020.Northern Ireland has been without a government in the power-sharing assembly in Stormont since January 2017, due to internal wranglings between Sinn Fein and the DUP.